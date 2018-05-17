Aurangabad clashes: One more arrested

[India], May 17 (ANI): A man named Laxminarayan Bakhariya alias Lachhu Pehalwan has been arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Diwan Deodi in connection with the clashes that broke out between two communities in multiple areas of Aurangabad city on May 11 night.

Two people died and over 40 people were injured, including police personnel, in the clashes that broke out over the removal of a water connection to a place of worship in Moti Karanja area.

About 50 shops were also gutted in the clashes, as hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones when the water connection issue took a communal colour.

On May 14, Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order) of Maharashtra Bipin Bihari assured that action will be taken against those responsible for the clashes. He had informed that 52 people were detained in connection with the case and after inquiry, around eight people were allowed to go. (ANI)