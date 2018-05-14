Aurangabad clashes: Police assure action against culprits

[India], May 14 (ANI): Additional Director General (ADG) (Law and Order) of Maharashtra Bipin Bihari on Monday assured that action will be taken against those responsible for the clashes in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

"We are investigating thoroughly and trying best to maintain peace. Action will be taken against those responsible," Bihari told media.

He informed that 52 people were detained in connection with the case and after inquiry, around eight people were allowed to go.

Till now, 25 people have been arrested in connection with the clash.

Two people died and over 40 people were injured, including police personnel, when the clashes broke out between two groups of two communities in multiple areas of the city on May 11 night, following the removal of a water connection to a place of worship in Moti Karanja area. About 50 shops were also gutted in the clashes, as hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones when the water connection issue took a communal colour. On May 12, section 144 of the CrPc was imposed and Police were deployed in the city. Internet services were also blocked in the area. (ANI)