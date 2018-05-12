Aurangabad clashes under control, confirms Police

[India], May 12 (ANI): The clashes in Aurangabad which broke out on Friday night and left many injured including police personnel have been contained.

Speaking to ANI, Bipin Bihari, ADG, Law and order, said, "Last night around 10:30 pm, a clash broke out between two groups. I would not comment on the cause now but the situation is under control now. Around 25 people who have been identified have been booked,"

Clashes broke out when the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation cut water connection in the area, owing to non-clearance of bills.

According to initial information, water connection was also cut at one of the religious places, after which things took a violent turn. Around 50 shops were gutted in the clashes, and hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones, as the issue turned into a communal clash. Police had to resort to teargas shelling to contain the situation. The clashes left many injured, including police personnel. However, the police are yet to confirm any death in the clashes. (ANI)