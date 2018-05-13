Aurangabad clashes were pre-planned: AIMIM lawmaker

[India], May 13 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Sayed Imtiyaz Jaleel has claimed that clashes that broke out in Aurangabad on Friday were pre-planned as some people wanted to disturb communal harmony in the city.

"Government and police should act now and catch the culprits," Jaleel told ANI.

Two people died and over 40 people were injured, including police personnel, when the clashes broke out in multiple areas of the city two days ago following the removal of a water connection to a place of worship in Moti Karanja area.

About 50 shops were gutted in the clashes, and hundreds of youths took to the streets to pelt stones when the issue took a communal colour. (ANI)