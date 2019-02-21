Aurangabad Petrol pumps shut down to pay tribute to jawans killed in Pulwama

[India], Feb 21 (ANI): Petrol pumps and fuel stations across Aurangabad district in Maharashtra closed for 20 minutes on Wednesday evening, as a mark of tribute to CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Pulwama terror attack.

The petrol pumps had shut down operations between 1900 hours to 2920 hours, during which time the lights were switched off and a two-minute silence was observed in the memory of soldiers.

Akhil Abbas, Secretary, Petroleum Dealers’ Association of Aurangabad, said, “All the affiliated petrol dealers associations with Consortium of Indian Petroleum Dealers (CIPD) across the country followed the direction of CIPD to pay tribute this evening to our fallen soldiers. The gesture was aimed at showing unity and support to our armed forces.”

During the 20 minute shutdown, all transactions related to petrol pumps remained closed. As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in a terror attack orchestrated by Pakistan-based and Pakistan backed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed on February 14. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were traveling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm on the ill-fated day. (ANI)