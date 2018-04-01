Aurangabad violence: 125 held, normalcy restored, says police

[India], Mar. 28 (ANI): Aurangabad DG (BMP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Wednesday said more than 125 people have been arrested following communal clashes that erupted in Bihar's Aurangabad during Rama Navami celebrations on Sunday.

He said, "I will request people not to pay attention to rumours. Goons will not be spared by the administration. More than 125 people have been arrested. More arrests will be made."

"Situation has returned to normalcy," he added.

The situation became tense on Sunday evening when rioters set ablaze more than 20 shops and pelted stones at those participating in a Rama Navami procession through Nawadih Colony.

As per reports, nearly 50 shops near Jama Masjid located on Old GT Road were torched by rioters, while nearly 60 persons, including 20 policemen were injured due to stone pelting by miscreants. The situation further intensified on Monday, which thereby led to a curfew being imposed in the vicinity. Furthermore, internet services were reportedly suspended for a 24-hour time span. Meanwhile, minor clashes were also reported from other parts of the state, including Gaya, Siwan and Kaimur. (ANI)