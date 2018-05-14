Australian delegation meets Chandrababu Naidu

[India] May 14 (ANI): A delegation of Australian government on Monday met with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at state secretariat here.

Andhra Pradesh and Australia had signed a letter of intent on water conservation. Abiding to that agreement, the Australian delegation gave a presentation on the cooperation they would extend for water conservation in Andhra Pradesh. They narrated through a presentation how the drought condition in Southern Australia in 2006-2010 was countered. The delegation explained how integrated water conservation will be taken up in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, representatives of Australian company Keller Asia Pacific Ltd also met with Chandrababu Naidu. Keller Asia Pacific is an engineering giant in underground engineering and technological works. The company is providing services in grouting, earth retention, instrumentation and monitoring works in Polavaram project and Amaravati capital construction. They explained the progress of the works and quality of their services to the Chief Minister. (ANI)