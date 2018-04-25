Australian Dy Consul General meets Deve Gowda, says interested in K'taka polls

[India], Apr 25 (ANI): Australian Deputy Consul General for South India Jon Bonnar met Janata Dal (Secular) supremo and former Karnataka chief minister HD Deve Gowda in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Bonnar said, "We're very interested in the election. Both Australia and India are democratic countries. May the best candidate win."

Gowda has fielded his son and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy in the upcoming Karnataka elections.

The 84-year-old, who ruled out an alliance with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, has joined hands with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) to fight the polls.

Ruling Congress, the BJP, and the JD (S) are leaving no stone unturned to become victorious in upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, where voting will be held on May 12 in all 224 constituencies. (ANI)