Author in Indian attire denied entry to Calcutta Swimming Club

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): Art of Living teacher and renowned author Khurshed Batliwala was allegedly denied entry to the Calcutta Swimming Club for sporting Indian attire recently.

The matter came to light after Batliwala voiced his distress on social media and requested his followers to blacklist the club for following "British" rules

According to the teacher's post, he and his two friends - Shiv and Dinesh - went to the Calcutta Swimming Club on Friday dressed in kurta-pajamas. The club administration did not allow them to enter the premises for being inappropriately dressed for the place, but let those who came wearing t-shirts or formals in.

Batliwala told ANI, "We were wearing kurta-pajamas. They said you can't gain entry if you are wearing kurta-pajama, which sounded very funny to me because kurta-pajama is a formal Indian outfit. I can wear kurta-pajama to a wedding. I'm sure it's good enough for any club". Although intolerant towards pajama, the club's staff approved of "dhoti". "They said you can wear a dhoti, but not pajama," Batliwala said. (ANI)