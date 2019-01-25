Authorities start demolishing Nirav Modi's Alibagh bungalow

[India], Jan 25 (ANI): The demolition of absconding diamantaire Nirav Modi's bungalow in Maharashtra's Alibag started on Friday after the Raigad district collector received orders from the Bombay High Court for the same.

According to Raigad collector Vijay Suryavanshi, the bungalow, located near Alibag's Kihim beach, spans an area of over 20,000 square feet and the demolition will be undertaken over the next three to four days.

The ED has confiscated a number of valuables and other properties of Modi.

In 2009, the Bombay HC had ordered the demolition of around 58 properties in Alibag which were flouting the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. In 2018, Maharashtra government's Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said that Neerav Modi's bungalow, along with other illegal structures, should be demolished. This property was also in the list of properties attached by the ED in the alleged PNB scam. The ED had given its consent for demolition after removal of valuables from the premises. Along with his uncle Mehul Choksi, Nirav Modi is the prime accused in the Rs 13,000-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. They both fled the country over a year ago. Choksi was granted citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda on January 15, 2018, while Modi is said to be in London. The duo has not returned to India since then despite repeated summons from probe agencies and courts. (ANI)