Auto driver killed after dispute over fare, accused nabbed

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): An auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly stabbed to death by his passengers at Connaught Place on Sunday night for charging extra fare at night and carrying an additional passenger.

The deceased has been identified as Jahangir Alam (26), a resident of Jamia.

The police said that a patrolling police team spotted an injured Alam near a local restaurant on Kasturba Gandhi Marg on Sunday around 11.30 pm . He was immediately rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital where he died during treatment at around 12.30 am.

The Tilak Marg police station was informed that 19-year-old Kartik, who had allegedly stabbed Alam, was apprehended by public at Balwant Rai Mehta Lane. A blood-stained knife was also recovered from his possession. During an investigation, the police learnt that four boys had hired the auto from Khanpur to Connaught Place. On the way, they entered into a dispute with Alam on the issue of extra charge for night hour and an extra passenger, which led to the stabbing of the driver. Subsequently two more accused, named Karan and Bittu, both residents of Dakshin Puri, were arrested. (ANI)