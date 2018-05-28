Auto driver's daughter scores 98.31% percentile in GSEB SSC exams

[India], May 28 (ANI): Aafreen Shaikh, the daughter of an autorickshaw driver from Ahmedabad made him proud by scoring 98.31 percentile in the GSEB SSC exams.

Shaikh credited her success to her hard work while saying that she wanted to fulfill her parent's dream.

"I studied regularly. I want to pursue MBBS in future. My parents always dreamt of making me a doctor and I will surely fulfill their dreams," Aafreen told ANI.

Her father, Shaik Mohammad Hamza revelled in his daughter's success and said that he had always wanted her to become a doctor and serve the nation.

"My family and I have always encouraged her to study. I always wanted to make her a doctor and now I expect her to serve the nation," he said. The Gujarat SSC exams were conducted from March 12 to 23, 2018. A total of 11,03,854 students had appeared for the exams, out of which a lowly 51.47 percent students managed to clear. Savani Hil Ishwarbhai was the exam topper, scoring 99 percent (594 out of 600). (ANI)