Automobile plant to boost development of Anantapuram, says Andhra Chief Minister Naidu     

[India], Jan 29 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that Kia Motors’ plant at Erramanchi village would give a much-needed boost to the development of Anantapuram.

“Anantapuram area is known for its backwardness due to continuous drought, but will now become an automobile and industrial hub with investments from companies like Kia Motors,” he said after the trial run of Kia Motors’ first car manufactured at the plant was conducted.

“We have also brought electric mobility policy and other industrial policies to attract industries to the state,” added Chief Minister Naidu, who also took the test drive of the car along with Kia representatives.

Kia Motors India will invest more than Rs 13,000 crore in the plant, which will initially have installed capacity of 3 lakh vehicles per annum. Kia Motors has 14 manufacturing centers across the globe and the unit at Erramanchi village is the 15th one. It is their first unit in India. Kia Motors, a South Korean car manufacturer, is also planning to manufacture electric vehicles from this unit after 2025. The unit is expected to provide regular employment to 4,000 people and temporary employment to 7,000. Andhra Pradesh government had signed its first agreement with Kia Motors in April 2017 after which the construction of the plant began in November 2017. The plant is expected to start full-fledged production after August this year. (ANI)