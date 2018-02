[India], Feb 24 (ANI): One Army jawan was rescued after he was stuck in an avalanche in Lahul Spiti on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at least three persons came under avalanche in Lalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

The three persons have been identified as Ghulam Mohammad, Mohammad Altaf, and Bashir Ahmad. Rescue operation for the same is underway.

Last month, an avalanche in Tangdhar in Jammu and Kashmir claimed 11 lives. (ANI)