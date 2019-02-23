Avalanche in J-K's Bandipora destroys 18 houses

[India], Feb 23: An avalanche hit Khandiyal village close to the Army Camp in Dawar, Gurez at 9 pm on Friday. A total of 18 houses were completely damaged and 28 other houses suffered partial damage.

Timely action by the avalanche rescue team ensured that there is no loss to human life and livestock. No loss of human life and livestock took place due to timely action by the Avalanche Rescue Team.

The Himalayan region is prone to the avalanches. It is not just the civilians but even the military who had to bear the brunt of the avalanches.

On Wednesday, an avalanche buried the six Indian Army soldiers in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district. The body of one of the soldiers was later recovered while five of them are still missing. (ANI)