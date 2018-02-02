Avalanche kills three jawans in Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir): Three Army personnel lost their lives while one sustained injuries on Friday after an avalanche hit an Army post in Machchil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The injured soldiers have been admitted to the hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, the Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hours.

The SASE issued a medium-danger avalanche warning of level-3 in higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil districts.