Avalanche warning issued in Kashmir

[India] Jan 19 (ANI) : An avalanche warning was issued in vulnerable areas of nine districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, a day after a snow tragedy struck in Ladakh.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan issued the warning for the avalanche-prone areas in districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Kargil and Leh of J&K state, an official spokesman said.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners of all these districts to advise the people living in avalanche-prone areas not to venture out to avoid the loss of lives, the spokesman added.

The Divisional Commissioner also directed the DCs concerned to take all the precautionary measures and to keep the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police and para-medical staff with ambulances in readiness to avert any untoward incident. On Friday, an avalanche hit three vehicles at Khardung La in Ladakh region, burying 12 people. Five of the bodies were recovered later. (ANI)