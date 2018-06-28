Aviation Ministry directs DGCA to probe Mumbai plane crash

[India], June 28 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been directed to conduct an investigation into the Mumbai plane crash incident, Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Thursday.

Five people were killed earlier today after a chartered plane crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area.

Expressing grief over the incident, Prabhu said, "Saddened to hear the news about the aircraft crash in Mumbai. I have directed DGCA to conduct an investigation into the plane crash at the earliest. I'm in constant touch with on ground developments."

Meanwhile Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Gupta said the Uttar Pradesh government sold the aircraft to a private aviation company in 2014 and they were responsible for its maintenance. "The VT-UPZ was Uttar Pradesh government aircraft till 2014 and was sold to UY Aviation Pvt Ltd, Mumbai in 2014. It is currently neither owned nor operated by the state government. The incident has nothing to do with Uttar Pradesh government," Gupta said. The plane was about to land at the airport when it crashed near Jagruti building in Ghatkopar, where construction work was going on. According to the DGCA, two pilots, two aircraft maintenance engineers and one other person lost their lives in the crash. (ANI)