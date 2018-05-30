Aviation ministry may not conduct separate probe in Air Asia case

[India] May 30(ANI): The Ministry of Civil Aviation sources on Wednesday issued a statement stating that it will not conduct a separate probe in the Air Asia matter, which is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The Ministry further said that it has not received any CBI details on the probe yet.

Earlier on Tuesday, the CBI booked Air Asia Group CEO Tony Fernandes among others under the Prevention of Corruption Act for allegedly violating aviation rule to get international flying licenses.

The probe agency also booked Air Asia Director (Bengaluru) Ramachandran Venkatraman, and DTA consultancy Pvt Ltd founder Deepak Talwar. The investigative agency alleged that the AirAsia Group CEO lobbied with government servants for clearances, removal of existing 5/20 aviation rule and change in regulatory policies. Under the 5/20 rule, a company needs a minimum of five years of flying experience and is also required to have 20 aircraft in their possession in order to become eligible for the license However, Air Asia India Limited (AAIL) Director Shuva Mandal yesterday issued a statement, saying the AAIL is not involved in any wrong-doing and co-operating with all regulators and agencies to present the correct facts. (ANI)