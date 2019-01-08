Aviation Ministry to implement stricter rules for Airbus 320 (Neo) PW engine operators

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Ministry of Civil Aviation led by MoS Jayant Sinha conducted a three-hour long meeting with Airbus 320 (Neo) Pratt & Whitney (PW) engine makers and other stakeholders including Indigo, Go Air and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

During the meeting, a proposal was put forth to implement fixed and stringent directives for Airbus Pratt & Whitney engines aircrafts at the earliest.

The Ministry discussed several issues of Pratt & Whitney engines based on the incidents experienced by India's aviation industry in the recent past, and sought for the DGCA to issue directives for Airbus Pratt & Whitney engine aircrafts.

In the meeting, discussions were also held seeking Pratt & Whitney to submit an engine status report to the DGCA in the coming days. Last year, 11 Airbus 320 (Neo) PW fitted planes were grounded by IndiGo and GoAir. On December 10, an IndiGo flight made an emergency landing in Kolkata after smoke was detected in its cabin, and on December 23, IndiGo A320neo flight from Port Blair to Kolkata reportedly suffered mid-air engine snag. (ANI)