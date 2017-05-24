Aviva Life Insurance Bags 'Product of the Year 2017'

[India], May 24 (ANI-Businesswire India): Aviva Heart Care has been voted as Product of the Year 2017, for product innovation in the insurance category.

Product of the Year is awarded to the winners selected through a consumer research conducted by Neilsens across the country to identify innovation through a 100 percent face to face consumer voting via an in-depth survey.

Product of the Year operates in 37 countries and is an International Standard of Consumer Recognition.

Aviva Heart Care, '2 Hearts, 1 Plan' - is a unique joint coverage policy for couples

This research is the direct outcome of the pulse of consumers in India and follows a robust methodology. Aviva Heart Care as a product not only brought heart health to the fore but also encouraged couples to secure their hearts together, the first of a kind health insurance plan for couples in India. Commenting on bagging the prestigious accolade, Ms. Anjali Malhotra, Chief Customer Marketing and Digital Officer, Aviva Life Insurance said, "Winning this accolade is certainly a proud moment for us, as our customers have borne testimony to it being a unique concept that they have loved! This is what Good Customer Outcomes are all about! We are truly making a difference to the lives of real customers around us with an idea that is relevant and unique, and that has found a resonance in their lives." (ANI-Businesswire India)