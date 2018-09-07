Avoid complex technical terms: PM Modi at Hindi Committee meeting

[India], Sept 7 (ANI): Avoid complex technical terms or use negligibly for official purposes, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 31st Meeting of Central Hindi Committee while stressing on the need to spread Hindi language through day-to-day purposes.

The meeting was held in Delhi on Thursday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Modi.

The Prime Minister also emphasized on the need to reduce a gap between the use of Hindi in government and in society and said that an educational institution can help in leading this campaign. He also said that the country is proud of the world's oldest Indian language like Tamil and that all the languages in the country can enrich Hindi.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Railways and Coal Piyush Goyal and other dignitaries were also present during the meeting. All the members expressed their views on the issues related to the propagation of Hindi language. Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the members of the committee for creative and practical suggestions. On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi also released Gujarati-Hindi Fund published by Central Hindi Directorate. (ANI)