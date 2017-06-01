Avoid social media for spreading rumours: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Presenting the Police Medal for Gallantry and Police Medal for Meritorious Services to Border Security Forces (BSF) personnel at the 15th BSF Investiture Ceremony and delivering the Rustamji Memorial Lecture, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday laid emphasis on the fact that social media has become a tool to spread rumours and asked officers not to forward any message on that which is not authentic and not in the interest of the nation.

Singh said, "Social media has become a tool nowadays to spread rumours. I appeal to the officers and forces not to forward any such social media messages which are not authentic and not in the interest of nation. It is our responsibility to protect the unity and integrity of our country and forces must pay special attention to the discipline."

Singh further said that he does not consider the BSF as an ordinary organisation, but considers it as the "First Wall of Defence" and appreciated the BSF for its role in curbing smuggling and fake currency notes at the borders. The country is proud of the sacrifices made by the forces. When somebody decides to join the BSF, the CAPFs or the Army, then passion to serve the nation must be on their minds. BSF Director General, K. K. Sharma said BSF jawans are making supreme sacrifices for the security of nation. He said that Air Wing, Water Wing, Artillery Wing, Camel Wing and Dog Squad provide good support to the force. He said that BSF is also fulfilling its social responsibilities. The investiture ceremony of the BSF is celebrated in the memory of the first Director General and founding father of BSF i.e K. F. Rustamji, a celebrated Indian Police Service Officer. Due to his efforts and robust vision, the BSF today stands as a highly professional and proficient force. This year 29 medals were awarded to BSF officials. The Government of India honours brave officers and men of the BSF with medals for gallantry in recognition of their acts of valour and sacrifices in the service of the nation. Constable Harinder Singh, BSF Bronze medalist of 6th Asian Para Cycling Championship-2017 was also awarded during the function. With a strength of 2.5 lakh personnel manning its 186 battalions, BSF is world's largest border guarding force. The BSF plays a sterling role in guarding the border as India's first line of defence. Additionally, it has been successfully undertaking many tasks including internal security, international peace keeping, and border management. Intelligence Bureau Director, Rajiv Jain, former Director Generals and senior officers of BSF and Ministry of Home Affairs were also present on the occasion.