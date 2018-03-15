Awareness rally on 'save girl child' held in Amritsar

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): In an endeavour to improve sex ratio in the state of Punjab, the District Administration of Amritsar organised "Beti bachao, Beti padhao" rally.

Over 200 girls participated in the rally. The participants raised slogans like 'save the girl child' and displayed placards.

The rally commenced from BBK DAV College and covered all the important areas of the city.

An organizer told ANI, that the declining sex ratio had become a great issue of concern and hence to raise awareness in this regard the rally was organised.

"This is a part of various activities planned in the district to carry forward the message of saving the girl child. This is a girl college so we are starting from here. We want to spread a message that save the girl child only then our society will remain sustainable, as the women are the centre of creation," he said. (ANI)