Ayodhya case: SC asks trial judge to file progress report

[India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the plea of trial court judge SK Yadav regarding a stay on his promotion and asked him to file a progress report on the completion of trial in the Ayodhya case, involving Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani, M M Joshi and Uma Bharti, by April next year.

The court also issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on the judge's plea, seeking to lift the stay on his promotion. Yadav's promotion was stayed by the Allahabad High Court last year after the Supreme Court had asked him not to be transferred until the completion of the trial in the case.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, allegedly demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the mosque was built after demolishing a Ram temple that originally stood there. (ANI)