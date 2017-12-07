Ayodhya case: Shyam Benegal suggests building national monument on disputed site

[India], December 07 (ANI): As the Supreme Court deferred the commencement of final hearing in Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case to February 8, 2018, filmmaker Shyam Benegal has suggested the construction of a national monument at the disputed site to showcase country's diversity.

Along with 31 activists, the filmmaker filed a petition in the apex court on Tuesday, demanding a monument for national integrity instead of a mosque or temple at the disputed site.

Speaking to ANI, Benegal on Wednesday said, "The petition has already been presented. It has been left for the Supreme Court to decide on it. When it comes to a solution, we felt that it would be best if we had a monument that represented the diversity of our country. A national monument will include everybody as all religions are practised in our country."

He further called for a united India and said there was no point in fighting on such issues. "There is no point in taking sides. It is a dispute that will go on. There appears to be no real solution if you take one or the other side. We should keep India as a nation united. (We) can't afford to have fights among ourselves," he added. The top court is hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgement of the Allahabad High Court in four civil suits. The high court had then ruled a three-way division of the disputed area at Ayodhya among the parties- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Lord Ram Lalla. (ANI)