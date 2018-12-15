Ayodhya civic body issues notice for 173 old, unsafe buildings

[India], Dec 15 (ANI): The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Friday issued notices to scores of owners and management of around 176 buildings, including shrines, seeking restoration or demolition of dilapidated constructions.

The 173 structures include about a hundred temples of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. Other buildings include dharamshalas and shelter homes for devotees.

Speaking to ANI, the AMC commissioner RS Gupta stated, "Whether it is a temple or a residence, people have the option to renovate it or demolish it themselves. They can also tell AMC to demolish it."

"Out of 176, who were served the notice, 59 people have already got their constructions renovated while six of them have demolished their buildings," he added. When enquired from Gupta, why this action was taken by the organisation, he quickly stated that it for the safety of the people. However, this move didn't go down well with the people residing in the state. Narrating his ordeal, a woman stated, "We do not have any other place to live. What will my family do if my house gets demolished. The state government must do something about it." According to media reports, Chief priests of Ram Janambhoomi temple Acharya Satyendra Das had said that the Yogi Adityanath led-government must make efforts to maintain and repair all such old and ancient shrines. Ram Sajivan Das of Patthar Mandir in Vasudev Ghat had also reportedly claimed the temple was built 400-500 years ago and stated that there is a dire need that the state government must introduce some sought of the package to "save our heritage". (ANI)