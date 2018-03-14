Ayodhya dispute: SC to continue hearing

[India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday will continue hearing the Ayodhya land dispute.

On February 9, the top court was likely to start 'final hearings' on a bunch of 13 petitions over the 2.7 acre land dispute that is claimed by both Hindus and Muslims. However, the date was postponed, as some documents and translations were not filed before the apex court.

The petitions before the judges relate to the 2010 verdict of the Allahabad High Court in the title suit that had been pending for nearly six decades. The dispute before the court was whether the 2.7 acres of disputed land on which the Babri Masjid was constructed belonged to the Sunni Central Waqf Board or to the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, who claimed the land to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram, and thus entitled for the construction of a Ram Temple.

Thousands of Hindu karsevaks had demolished the Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Around 2,000 people were killed in the riots that followed. (ANI)