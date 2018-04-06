Ayodhya dispute: SC to resume hearing on April 27

[India], Apr 6 (ANI): The Supreme court will resume hearing on the ongoing Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, a century-old matter of a tussle between Hindus and Muslims, on April 27.

The three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that they will take a decision to transfer the case to a five-judge bench, only after hearing the arguments from both the sides.

The apex court is hearing 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad High Court that that mandated a three-way division of the disputed site in Ayodhya.

The top court earlier dismissed all 32 intervention petitions, including applications of Shyam Benegal, Aparna Sen and Teesta Setalvad, in the case. During the previous hearing, a bench, comprising of Chief Justice, Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer, had directed the registry not to entertain any intervention application in the Ayodhya case. The top court also rejected the intervention plea of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy in the matter. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was on December 6, 1992, demolished by Hindu Karsevaks, claiming that the Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque. (ANI)