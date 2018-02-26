Ayodhya dispute: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar confident of positive outcome

[India] February 26 (ANI): Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Monday said that he was confident that a fruitful result would be witnessed in the Ayodhya issue.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is on his Kanpur visit to inaugurate a youth festival in the city, said, "We have always been successful in whatever project we have taken up. I am getting positive responses, just wait and see. I believe here also we will receive something fruitful only."

The Art of Living founder added that violence around the world needed to be eliminated.

Earlier on February 10, Ayodhya title suit litigant Haji Mehboob said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was working to find an amicable solution to the Ayodhya issue. Haji Mehboob, in a letter to Ravi Shankar, said that he was happy to know that he was working to find an amicable solution to the issue keeping in mind long-term peace and harmony between Hindus and Muslims. The AoL chief had last year in October offered to make a fresh start in the dialogue process, saying that he was willing to talk to the stakeholders to find a middle ground. The Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute is a century-old issue between Hindus and Muslims over a piece of land, which was claimed by the former to be the birthplace of Hindu Lord Ram and thus entitled for construction of a Ram Temple. The Babri Masjid built in 1528-29 CE that stood in the same site was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, which caused massive riots across the country. The case is now pending in the Supreme Court. On Thursday, the three-judge Supreme Court bench fixed March 14 as the next date of hearing in the matter as some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before the apex court. (ANI)