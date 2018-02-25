Ayodhya dispute verdict will be in favour of Muslims: Owaisi

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday claimed that the Babri Masjid will be once again built in Ayodhya and the Supreme Court will give the decision in favour of Muslims.

Speaking at an event in Delhi, Asaduddin Owaisi said, "Our Masjid will remain there and we will reconstruct it once again as Supreme Court will give the decision in our favour ".

"The court will not give a decision on the basis of faith but on the basis of decision," he added.

Owaisi further averred that the Muslims will never leave that space. "The people who threaten to leave the Masjid and speak against our 'shariat'. I would like to tell them that we will never leave that space," Owaisi added. The AIMIM chief further hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with PNB scam. "People who call us Pakistani, I would like to question them if Harshad Mehta, Ketan Parekh, Nirav Modi were Muslims? The people who our Prime Minister calls 'Bhai' have robbed our country," said Owaisi. "We believe in the idea of 'Hindu-Muslim Bhai', but while this has never helped us. The country is now heading towards a Hindutva country," Owaisi added. (ANI)