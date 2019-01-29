Ayodhya dispute: Yogi Adityanath welcomes Centre's move seeking permission for release of excess land

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's move seeking permission from the Supreme Court for the release of excess land acquired around the disputed site in Ayodhya and be handed over to the Ramjanambhoomi Nyas.

The Chief Minister said, "I welcome this move by the Centre. The Centre's application to start work on the non-disputed land is welcome."

The Centre has sought direction to release 67 acres acquired land out of which 0.313 acres is disputed.

The top court on Monday had cancelled the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit, which was slated for January 29 by a five-judge bench due to the unavailability of one of the judges, Justice SA Bobde. The apex court, on Friday, constituted a new five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice Abdul Nazeer, Justice SA Bobde and Justice DY Chandrachud. In 2010, the Allahabad High Court had divided the disputed land in Ayodhya into three parts for each of the parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. (ANI)