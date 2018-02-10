Ayodhya issue: AIMPLB says it sticks to earlier resolutions

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board today said the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated, reiterating its earlier stand on the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi dispute.

In a statement issued later, the board "once again emphasises the basic level of Shariah that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated."

The statement was released by Maulana Umrain Mehfooz Rehmani, secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board.

He was accompanied by AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, who read out the statement in English. The two didn't take questions. Rehmani, however, said the Board will abide by the Supreme Court's decision in the matter. "The All India Muslim Personal Law Board reiterates its resolution dated December, 1990 and January, 1993 and once again emphasises the basic level of Shariah that the land dedicated for Masjid cannot be sold, gifted or in any way alienated. "If once dedicated, it vests in Allah. All the attempts to negotiate the settlements in past have been infructuous and there is no proposal offering settlement without sacrificing the basic tenet has ever been put before the Board," the statement said.