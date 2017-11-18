Ayodhya issue: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Nagpur: Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who after his parleys at Ayodhya and Lucknow to explore possibilities of an out-of-court way to build the temple at Ram Janmaboomi site, is to deliberate with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on the issue.

A meeting between the two is scheduled for Saturday.

Ravi Shankar arrived in Nagpur for a three-day 'antrang yatra', a spiritual event of the AOL amid a grand reception by followers. "I will be meeting Bhagwat and having discussions," Ravi Shankar said. He also said that an amicable solution for the temple tangle was in sight "as most of the stakeholders looked agreeable to resolution through dialogue".

Implying that he would take it forward with the RSS chief, Sri Sri said his talks with Shia leaders evoked positive vibes and he was hopeful that the problem could be settled out of court. The Ayodhya initiative of Guru Ravi Shankar is believed to have got a big push from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. But RSS leader Ram Madhav responded to it saying the much-awaited court verdict could only provide a lasting solution to the communally most sensitive problem that has been hanging fire for decades and triggered flare up after the Babri Masjid demolition.