Ayodhya land dispute case: SC asks Allahabad HC Chief Justice to appoint new observers in 10 days

[India], September 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court to appoint new observers in 10 days in the Ayodhya land dispute matter.

The apex court bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

This came after Allahabad High Court informed the top court that one of the observers had retired, while the second had been elevated to High Court.

The Supreme Court had earlier said that it will commence the final hearing in the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case from December 5. (ANI)