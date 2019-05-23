Ayodhya: Man arrested for raping cows

[India], May 23 (ANI): Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly raping cows at Kartaliya Baba cow shelter here.

The accused has been identified as Rajkumar.

After the act was captured on the CCTV camera, the priest of Kartaliya Baba Aashram, Ram Das, reported it to the police, which refused to file an FIR at first.

Ram das himself took the accused to the police station, following which a report was filed by the police.

"A case has been registered. The person is now in jail," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jogendra Kumar told ANI. (ANI)