Ayodhya: Man arrested in double murder case

[India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly murdering two sisters.

According to Jogendra Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ayodhya, the incident had taken place in the Bodhipurwa village.

The accused, Ravi Verma, had an affair with the elder sister, who was his neighbour. On the night of the murder, the two got into a fight which turned violent and resulted into the accused allegedly killing the woman.

A panic-stricken Ravi then killed the other sister who had threatened to raise an alarm. (ANI)