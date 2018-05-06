Ayodhya Mayor reveals plans for city's beautification

[India], May 06 (ANI): Ayodhya Mayor, Rishikesh Upadhyay revealed plans to beautify the city, stating that a project report has been sent to the Yogi Adityanath-led State Government.

Upadhyay on Sunday said that the Government will sanction Rs 10.77 Crore for revamping Sita Kund, Vidya Kund, and Dantdhaavan Kund.

"A detailed project report has been sent to the state government for the beautification of Ayodhya. The Government will sanction Rs 10.77 Cr for revamping Sita Kund, Vidya Kund, and Dantdhaavan Kund. Other places will be developed too. Water treatment plants will also be set up," he added.

Development and beautification of Ayodhya has been a prime focus of the Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh. Last year a decision was taken to build a 100 meter statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya. According to reports, Adityanath laid the foundation stone for beautification works at Ram ki Paidi, development of the Laxman Kila Ghat, development and parking construction at Guptar Ghat, street rejuvenation and pedestrian streets. (ANI)