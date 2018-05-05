Ayurvedic student abducted, raped for 4 days in Gurugram

Gurugram: A first-year student of an Ayurvedic college in Haryana's Yamunanagar was abducted and allegedly sexually assaulted in Gurugram for four days by a man known to her, police said on Saturday.

The victim's family hails from Faridabad and they are currently living in Gurugram, while the girl was staying in a college hostel in Yamunanagar.

According to the police, the victim came in contact with Dharmender, a.k.a Dhaman, two months ago in Gurugram and they were in touch on the phone.

The accused called her on April 13 and citing an incident, threatened he would defame her in the college. The girl asked the accused to come to Yamunanagar bus stand for a "talk" police. The victim said as she reached the bus stand, she was pushed into an SUV and raped in a Gurugram PG facility located in the Naharpur Rupa area on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. "I was dropped near my college on April 17. I narrated the whole story to my mother after the accused started blackmailing me," the victim said in her complaint. Gurugram Police PRO Ravinder Kumar said that a case had been registered and a manhunt has been launched for the accused.