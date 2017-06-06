Azad asks Rajnath to implement 'permanent Kashmir solution formula' soon

[India], June 6 (ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Tuesday sought to know the permanent solution for Kashmir that Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has been referring to and urged the latter to implement it soon so that the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, which is hit by unrest, is revived again.

"I have been seeing that the Home Minister has been claiming to have found a formula to solve the Kashmir crisis. If there is any, then he should implement it soon so that the unrest is eased," Azad told ANI.

"For the past four years, the tourism industry has been completely shut and the 2014 floods have additionally ravaged the place which has caused damage to the tourism industry. Additionally, the Burhan Wani incident in 2016 and the people killing during by-elections have completely shut tourism," he added. The Home Minister, on Saturday, assured that a solution for the Kashmir unrest would be chalked out at any cost, while adding that all the impediments coming in way of a better future of Kashmir would be removed. "We will find a permanent solution to Kashmir. It might take some time because the solution to the problem, which has been prevailing since 1947, cannot be taken out within a snap," Rajnath said. (ANI)