Azam Khan does drama to get limelight: Jaya Prada

[India], June 5 (ANI): BJP leader Jaya Prada on Wednesday hit back at her SP rival Azam Khan, saying he was doing drama just to grab the limelight.

"He (Khan) is always sad and gets agitated. During the counting of votes, he had said that there are issues in EVMs. There is no clarity as to what he wants to say," she told ANI.

"He levels allegations against the administration. He cries and does drama only. He only wants to grab the limelight," she said.

Without specifying the community's name, Khan had claimed that Muslims in Rampur were deprived of their voting rights and were thrashed by the police during the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections."The government and administration tried to disturb the atmosphere of Rampur. Elections were conducted in a very tensed situation here. Several people were deprived of their voting rights," he said after offering prayers at a mosque here.

Khan, who is the sitting MP from Rampur, has alleged that the shops run by Muslims were vandalised ahead of the festival of Eid. Khan had defeated Prada by over one lakh votes from Rampur Lok Sabha seat in the recently held General Elections. (ANI)