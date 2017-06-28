Azam Khan levels charges against the army

[India], June 28 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Wednesday accused the Indian Army of misbehaving with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"A fight is going on the border, but at one place, women killed soldiers. This act forces us to think that there might have been a reason for doing so," Azam Khan said.

He also criticized the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in the state.

Khan warned that he would lead a protest if no improvement in the administration was visible. (ANI)