Azam Khan should be charged with blasphemy, imprisoned: Amar Singh

[India], June 29 (ANI): Expressing absolute resentment over Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan's remark on the Indian Army, expelled party leader Amar Singh on Thursday said the former should be charged with blasphemy and imprisoned.

His remarks came in response to Khan's statement accusing the India Army of misbehaving with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Instead of boosting the morale of the soldiers, who are fighting at the border and sacrificing their lives, he is discouraging them by calling them 'rapists'. He is abusing that India which made him the minister. Why doesn't he be charged with blasphemy and imprisoned. If he has so much problem with India then why doesn't he go to Pakistan, the country which they praise all the time," Amar Singh told ANI.

Disappointed by the kind of statements made by Khan in the past as well, Singh said the Samajwadi Party leader has been habitual of passing such 'unfortunate' remarks. "It is very unfortunate. It is a very upsetting statement that Azam Khan has given again. He is habitual of making such statement. Prior to this, he had called Mother India as 'witch' (daayan), Ghulam Nabi Azad was called Kashmir's 'wazir'. He had the audacity to call Prime Minister Narendra Modi a terrorist. God knows, why the nation is tolerating him," he said. Yesterday, Khan waded into another controversy with statements that appeared to make allegations of rape against the Indian soldiers. The comments triggered an angry reaction from the entire political fraternity Khan had said, "Armed women attacked soldiers and cut off their private parts. They cut the part they had problems with. India should be ashamed. How will the country face the world now?" (ANI)