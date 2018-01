[India], Jan 18 (ANI): A BA second year student was allegedly gang-raped by two boys in Gurugram's Farukhnagar.

The incident took place on Monday when the accused abducted the victim in a car and raped her.

A case has been registered against both the accused, who are the residents of Kheda Khurampur village.

Till now, police have failed to arrest the absconding accused and the investigation is underway. (ANI)