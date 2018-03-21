Baba Ramdev attends yoga camp in Haridwar

[India], Mar. 21 (ANI): Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Wednesday performed yoga at a camp in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district.

The camp was attended by scores of monks and students.

Meanwhile, on Ram Navmi (March 25), the yoga guru will give 'deeksha' -- preparation or consecration for a religious ceremony - to 85 religious scholars, including Yogis.

According to the statement, the yoga guru will give a mantra and initiate them to meditate, fast, and live their life with discipline.

A village for these 85 sages is also under development so that they can spend their lives and dedicate themselves towards spirituality, the statement said. (ANI)