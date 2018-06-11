Baba Siddique's star-studded Iftar bash

[India], Jun 11 (ANI): Baba Siddique's iftar party always hits the headlines each year and this year is no different.

The event at Taj Land Ends in Mumbai was attended by a host of biggies from Bollywood as well as leading politicos including Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam and Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Keshav Chand Yadav.

Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, Salim Khan, Suniel Shetty, Anil Kapoor, Atul Agnihotri, Aditya Pancholi, Zarina Wahab, Madhur Bhandarkar, Tusshar Kapoor were among the attendees.

Moreover, small screen actors like Hina Khan, Manish Paul, Mouni Roy, Jay Bhanushali and wife Mahhi Vij, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary also graced the occasion. (ANI)