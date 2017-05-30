Babri case: Yogi meets Advani ahead of framing of charges

Image for representation



New Delhi: Senior BJP leader L K Advani, who arrived at the special Central Bureau of Investigation court at Lucknow in connection with the Babri Masjid demolition case, was greeted by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP CM was waiting at the guest house for Advani along with other state leaders. Later, the chief minister held a meeting with Advani and other senior leaders.

The chief minister welcomed Advani with a bouquet of flowers as the former deputy prime minister stopped at the VVIP guest house before leaving for the special court.

A special prayer was also held ahead of the hearing. On May 25, the court summoned the leaders to appear before it in person on May 30 for the framing of charges against them. The BJP leaders had moved court seeking exemption from appearance but the court said they would be allowed no such relaxation. The special court is conducting a day to day hearing of the case. This would be the first appearance by the leaders since the the Supreme Court had in April restored the criminal conspiracy charges against them. The others who are scheduled to appear are BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Ram Vilas Vedanti, Sadhvi Ritambara, Mahant Nritya Gopaldas, Mahant Dharamdas, Champat Rai and Satish Pradhan.