Babri demolition anniversary: 700 security personnel deployed in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: Security has been tightened ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition on Wednesday.

As is the annual practice, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will celebrate the day as Shaurya Diwas (bravery day) while Muslim groups mark it as Yaum-e-Gham (day of sorrow) and Yaum-e-Syaah. However, residents are confident that the day will be marked by no untoward incident.

The authorities, however, are leaving nothing to chance. Uttar Pradesh had asked for eight companies of Central Armed Police Force. While the other companies are to be deployed in other cities of UP, at least two companies of Rapid Action Force, a component of CRPF were deployed Faizabad district, where Ayodhya is located.

High level sources said that, Ayodhya is already well protected with six companies approximately 500 men and women personnel deployed. This includes 5 CRPF and one Mahila Wing of the force deployed at the disputed site. Meanwhile in a communication, MHA has written to the states and union territories, urging them to deploy adequate security forces at sensitive places and to maintain extra vigil. Meanwhile in a communication, MHA has written to the states and union territories, urging them to deploy adequate security forces at sensitive places and to maintain extra vigil. The demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was followed by riots in which hundreds of people were killed. The demolition of the Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was followed by riots in which hundreds of people were killed.