Babri demolition: CPI (M) demands justice without delay

[India], May 30 (ANI): After a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today rejected discharge application of veterans Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti, framing charges against them and the other nine accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said justice should be delivered as soon as possible.

"The Supreme Court clearly said that it was a monumental crime. And therefore, reinstated the charges which had been dismissed by the all these courts. Now, if the CBI court is going to again take a lenient view of the crime which was committed of hate speeches which were made allowing people to go out on bail and on a personal bond. These are going to be under the scrutiny. Therefore, the Supreme Court will have to take suo motto notice if there is any further leniency shown to these people," CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat said.

"These are the same charges framed by the designated court soon after the Babri Masjid demolition. The BJP was in the government, Advani was deputy Prime Minister and the Home Minister these charges were dropped. Now, the the same charges were revived. There is now the requirement for hearing as soon as possible without wasting the time. We demand justice from the Court without any further delay," CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury told ANI.

However, Advocate Parminder Singh asserted that Advani is not happy with this order as his side was not listened to by the court properly.

"The court framed charges against Advani, Uma Bharati, Sadhvi Ritambara, Manohar Joshi, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, and others. Now, there will be day to day proceedings on this. However, Advani ji said that we are not the culprits and our side was not listened to by the court properly," Advocate Parminder Singh said.

Charges of criminal conspiracy under Section 120 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) have been framed against them.

However, the accused will now move the Allahabad High Court against the CBI court's order.

Earlier today, the court granted bail to all of the accused on personal bonds of Rs. 20,000 each.

"They have been granted bail after signing bonds of Rs. 20,000 each. We have submitted a discharge application. If the court rejects it, then charges will be framed," said lawyer of one of the accused Prashant Atal.

The court had also asked BJP leader Vinay Katiyar, VHP's Vishnu Hari Dalmia and Sadhvi Ritambara to present themselves before the court in person.

While directing the accused to present themselves in person, the judge had said no application for adjournment or exemption from personal appearance shall be entertained.

The court, which is hearing two separate cases relating to the demolition, would also frame charges against Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, Mahant Ram Vilas Vedanti, Baikunth Lal Sharma alias Prem Ji, Champat Rai Bansal, Mahant Dharma Das and Satish Pradhan in the second matter.

The Supreme Court had on April 19 ordered the prosecution of Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, and other accused for criminal conspiracy in the politically sensitive case. It had also ordered the holding of a day-to-day trial which should be concluded in two years.

The apex court ordered that two separate cases in Lucknow and Rae Bareli against Advani, Joshi and Bharti and unknown 'kar sevaks' shall be brought together in one trial.

The apex court also directed the trial court in Lucknow to commence the proceedings in four weeks and hear the matter on a day-to-day basis so as to complete the hearing in two years. The apex court also said there will be no 'de novo' (fresh) trial.

The CBI has been ordered to ensure that at least one prosecution witness appears in the trial court for recording of testimony.

To ensure a speedy trial, the top court has given two important directions - first, no party shall be granted adjournments without the sessions' judge being satisfied of the reasons for it; second, the trial judge hearing the case shall not be transferred till the judgement is delivered. (ANI)