Babri Masjid Action Committee member supports Sri Sri's initiative

[India] March 13 (ANI): A member of the Babri Masjid Action Committee on Tuesday said spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's initiative for an out of court settlement of Ayodhya dispute is certainly good.

Talking to ANI, Haji Mehboob said, "Sri Sri's initiative for an out of court settlement is certainly good. Everyone will get their right to live and speak which will make things peaceful."

His comments came a day before when the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute a.ka. Ayodhya dispute case on Wednesday.

Sri Sri has been trying to take all the stakeholders in the Ayodhya dispute on board for an out of court settlement. Last year in November, the spiritual guru grabbed headlines when he visited Lucknow and Ayodhya to mediate between Muslim and Hindu stakeholders in the long-pending dispute.

In February, some members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) met Sri Sri in Bengaluru.

On February 9, then executive member of AIMPLB Maulana Salman Husaini Nadvi on told ANI, "We held meeting so that all issues around the matter especially that of Ram Temple and Babri Masjid are discussed and we look for a solution which sends message across the nation. Our priority is to join hearts of people."

Hinting at out of the court settlement, Nadvi said the courts do not join people's heart as the verdict is always in favour of one and against the other.

But, the AIMPLB sacked Nadvi for stand on the issue. It surprised Sri Sri, who took to Twitter and said, "Maulana Salman Husaini Nadwi's expulsion from the AIMPLB comes as a surprise, as several members of the board have met with me & expressed their commitment to foster amity amongst Hindus & Muslims & to peacefully resolve this issue."

On February 9, the Supreme Court set March 14 as the next date of hearing in the Ayodhya dispute as some of the documents and translations were yet to be filed before the apex court.

The court is hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad high court in four civil suits. They challenge the Allahabad high court verdict that mandated a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre site.

The Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court had ruled in favour of partitioning the land equally among three parties-the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and the 'Ram Lalla' (infant Lord Ram), represented by the Hindu Mahasabha.

Ram Janambhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute is century old point of tussle between Hindus and Muslims.

The mosque was demolished by Hindu Karsevaks on December 6, 1992 in Ayodhya. The country witnessed massive riots in which over 2000 people were killed. (ANI)